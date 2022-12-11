Not Available

A touching romantic drama about the love and friendship between a man and a woman who have been in a "more than friends, but less than lovers" relationship for 10 years. A touching love story about love and friendship over a period of ten years. Aozora (Misako Tanaka), an office worker at a foreign-affiliated company, loves her friend's boyfriend, Masakazu (Chisato Oe), and wants to confess her love to him, but she can't betray her friend, so she tries to make up for it with a mistress who looks exactly like him. When Aozora meets Arashi (Hamada Masatoshi) by chance, she sympathizes with his honest way of life and begins to reevaluate her own way of life.