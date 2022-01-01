Jyouou J-Drama

Not Available

"Jo-o" is, Shueisha published comic magazine , business jump was serialized in. Book is Volume 12 by 2008. Part 1 in 2004 from No. 18 in 2008 to No. 5, "Jo-o Virgin" (Virgin king Yuzuru) corresponding to the second parts in 2009 from No. 11 in 2010 to No. 19 series. 2005 October 7 from December 23 over the, TV Tokyo in the system TV drama (as Supopara frame Friday) was broadcast (all 12 times). Drama series for the first time ("The Supopara drama 24 and is the first series of "). 2009 October 2 from December 18 over to continue the "Drama 24" frame, HaraMikiMegumi of the second series "Jo-o Virgin" was broadcast as drama series starring. 2010 October 8, third series "Jo-o 3 ~ Special Edition ~" (three special edition king Yuzuru) was broadcast in the original starring as well as previous work in the "Drama 24" from the same frame. This work for the first time in the "Drama 24" frame subtitle broadcasting to implement. From 23:30 of October 11, 2009 BS Japan in, "Jo-o" is broadcast, 2009 December 27 episodes was broadcast in two episodes of the final continuous story and Episode 11. In addition, I introduced that and that the "Jo-o Virgin" has been broadcast in the drama 24 CM "Jo-o DVD-BOX" has been released. "Jo-o Virgin" is broadcast in BS Japan from 23:30 of October 10, 2010, from 23:30 on January 9, 2011 in BS Japan of "Jo-o Virgin" after the end "Jo-o 3 ~ Special Edition ~ "was broadcast. Partly because of late-night show, the cast AV actress I have many hired.