Not Available

Mai Ando (Mikie Hara) is an 18 year old with glamorous looks and a voluptuous figure more advanced than her age. She has gotten the attention of male students since middle school, but has also been bullied by jealous female students. To overcome the trauma of being bullied, Mai decides to enter the Jyouou Grand Prix Second Event. The contestants in the Jyouou Grand Prix compete for a large sum of money as they vie to become the #1 hostess.