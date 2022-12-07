Not Available

Meet the K9 Cops—on the front line in the war against crime. On the streets of St. Paul, Minnesota, an elite unit are on patrol 24/7. The twenty-two officers and dogs of the world-renowed St. Paul Police Department K9 Unit are dispatched to deal with the toughest cases and the hardest criminals. We witness the intense partnership between dog and handler in the high-pressure situations of their daily working lives in the roughest parts of town—and how the relationship is forged, off-duty, at home. Our cameras are rolling on the hundred mile-per-hour chases, the nail-biting pursuits and the no-holds-barred arrests. With exclusive access, we take you where no series has gone before—into the very heart of one of the finest K9 teams in the world.