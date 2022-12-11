Not Available

'Kaali Peeli Tales' is an anthology of six bitter-sweet short stories that capture the essence of love, relationships and life in Mumbai. The six unique stories revolve around young and urban characters on the crossroads of change and acceptance. The films are centered around themes like infidelity, open marriage, homosexuality, divorce and love in the times of social media. Each film has a unique perspective on love, romance and modern day relationships and asks few relevant questions along side. The resolution of each story takes place in the iconic Kaali-Peeli taxi. A symbol of Mumbai, the cab works as a metaphor for the 'journey of life and relationships' and binds all six stories together.