Tokiwa stars as Tamura Nozumi, with a cheerful outlook in life, always choosing to believe in everyone. Fukatsu stars as Sakada Chiharu, an amanuensis (daisho) but goes way beyond her jobscope in carrying out her work. The duo met in a clinic where Sakada helps Nozumi get back at her boss for sexual harassment. Sakada sees a flair in Nozumi to be in the same line of work, but Nozumi is content with her job as a waitress.