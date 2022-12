Not Available

Kaew and Chidchanok are twins who lived separate lives because of their uncle who wants to inherit their father's fortune. Kaew grew up in poverty with a cruel mother and sister, while Chidchanok lives with her father after they fled to France. Chidchanok decides to go back to Thailand to find her mother. Eventually the twins meet and try to help each other get away from their uncle, who wants to kill them.