This is the story of a locksmith who can open any kind of lock with his well-honed fingertip skills. The story revolves around a case in which his nephew is put in danger just because he played a role in exposing political bribery due to his special skills, and his love for his sister-in-law. Koji (Watanabe Ken) is a master locksmith who trained in the United States. He lives in a single house with his mother, Fumi (Kyoko Kishida), and Koji's locksmith shop, while his sister-in-law, Sachie (Hisako Manda), who has a nephew, Kiichi, runs a coffee shop.