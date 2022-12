Not Available

This story takes place in a small village. A girl, named Ajisai, just moved to the village 1 month ago. The main character is Aoi. He always sees Ajisai alone. One day, while he was at school, Ajisai said to him "Let's play". His offer changes everything around him. Ajisai, Kaede, Sanoou and Sumire. The story continues when their minds mix with each other ...