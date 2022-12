Not Available

Detective Kosai Takeo can't forget the killing of an 8 year old girl 15 years ago. The suspect Dojima Akira was the son of a member of the Diet and political pressure hindered further investigations. Shortly before Kosai is to be demoted to the Accounts Division, Fujidera Risa comes forward who claims to have been assaulted by Dojima shortly before the other girl went missing.