Tachikawa Tatsuya is a freshman at a new high school and a great archer. One day, a new transfer student joins his class. To everyone's surprise, it is a cute girl, and not like the rumours were saying a guy. Introducing herself, she mentions that her name is Fudou Gonzaburou... and that in fact she is a guy, but likes to cross-dress, because he thinks that he looks better in female outfits.