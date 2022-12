Not Available

Based on the best selling Kaidan Restaurant line of ghost story anthologies by Miyoko Matsutani and illustrators Yoshikazu Takai and Kumiko Kato. Each episode contains three short stories, an"appetizer", "entree" and "desert". The first two "dishes" of each episode depict the ghostly events that revolve around sixth-grade schoolgirl Ozora Ako. The closing chapter of each episode is a ghost story told by Ako and her classmates.