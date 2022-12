Not Available

Filmed over 12 months, KAKADU is a life and death drama where man meets wild and nature calls the shots. Here on the flood plains and ancient sculptured escarpments of Australia's largest terrestrial national park, danger and great beauty are often the same. This is the World Heritage Listed site at its most magnificent and beguiling. But take care. Kakadu is wild. Deadly predators lie beneath the billabong surface and creep through the rugged stone towers.