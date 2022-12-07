Kalles klätterträd

Not Available

A brilliant Swedish cartoon about a seven year old boy named Kalle, who lives in a city with his grandfather who is very fat. Kalle has a very lively imagination and he can do almost everything in his daydreams, he has an imaginary friend called Emma which he think is very pretty. The tempo in the episodes are very slow and cool, and the music is superb. "In the middle of the city lives a guy named Kalle, Kalle has a tree, which he says is his own he lies up there, dreams and fantasies about everything and about Emma, Emma is only in his mind but Kalle thinks she's nice. Under the tree lies grandpa and reads his paper, grandpa likes to read about everything that's happened. Kalle likes to be still mostly in the top and slowly get rocked by the wind"