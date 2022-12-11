Kamen Rider Drive Saga: Kamen Rider Brain

Not Available

In an April Fools' joke for 2017, the official Kamen Rider Drive Twitter announced a V-Cinema "Drive Saga: Kamen Rider Brain" which would be released in 2035, throwing back to Brain's line about being the next to become a Kamen Rider at the end of Kamen Rider Heart. The joke post was made to commemorate the closure of the account. Two years later, however, it was confirmed that there will be 2-part web series on Toei Tokusatsu Fan Club. Shota Matsushima will star in this 2-part web series as Kamen Rider Brain.