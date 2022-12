Not Available

5 years ago, a new type of virus, named the Bugster Virus, infected humanity and turning them into a creature called a Bugster. In the present day, an intern and also a genius gamer, Emu Hojo receives the Gamer Driver and the Mighty Action X Gashat to transform into Kamen Rider Ex-Aid. Along with several doctor Riders, Emu must compete to save people from the Bugster Virus and become the "super doctor" who'll save humanity! GAME START!