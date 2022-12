Not Available

Deadmans is an organization that worships demons. Through the use of mysterious Vistamps, monsters called Deadman are born from within humans. Fighting to protect his family from Deadmans’ clutches is Ikki Igarashi. He himself has a contract with Vice, a demon that lives within Ikki’s body. Together, they transform into two Kamen Riders: Ikki as Kamen Rider Revi, and Vice as Kamen Rider Vice. Together, they are Kamen Rider Revice!