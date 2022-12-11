Kamen Rider Ryuki

Not Available

Thirteen Card Decks were created for thirteen Kamen Riders. They make Contracts with monsters from the mysterious Mirror World, a parallel world opposite to the real one in which only the Kamen Riders can exist. The Riders draw on their monsters' strength in exchange for feeding them the life force of the creatures they destroy. The creator of the Advent Cards has only one rule: that there can be only one Kamen Rider. The others must be killed, and the sole victor will be granted a single wish, which leads to a conflict known as the Rider War.