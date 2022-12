Not Available

A man, working for an American Space Explorers Organization, is transformed into a Cyborg to explore life in space. He becomes Kamen Rider Super-1. The whole place explodes when attacked by the Dogma Organization. Using his Chinese Kung-Fu skills, he fights Dogma, and later in the series, Zin-Dogma. The final episode he fights, Marshal Devil, leader of Zin-Dogma. Super-1 defeats him. And peace is restored once again in the Kamen Rider series.