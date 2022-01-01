Not Available

Kamichama Karin is a Japanese manga originally written by Koge-Donbo about a seventh grade girl named Karin who finds out that she can transform into a goddess. The series began as a manga first serialized in January 2003. Kamichama Karin was serialized in the Japanese shōjo manga magazine Nakayoshi and published by Kodansha. While the first manga series ended at seven bound volumes, a second entitled Kamichama Karin Chu began serialization in the same magazine in July 2006, and as of April 2008, the series end with seven bound volumes being released. The first one came into the stores on June 24, 2008. Kamichama Karin has been licensed in the U.S. and Canada by Tokyopop. An anime series based on the original manga began airing in Japan on April 6, 2007, on TV Tokyo, produced by the animation studio Satelight and directed by Takashi Anno.