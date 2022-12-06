Kamikaze Kaitou Jeanne

Not Available

Maron seems to be a normal, ditsy kinda of school girl when in actuality she is the reincarnation of Joan of Arc. With her angel sidekick Finn, she attempts to seal demons which are hiding in pieces of art and possess weak-hearted people. However with sealing the demons the art disappears leaving the police and her best friend Miyako, the police chief's daughter, to suspect her to be nothing but a common art thief. More strange twists occur when a smooth talking new boy in school moves in next door along with the presence of a new "art thief" Sinbad, who races against Joan to seal demons. Now Maron must race against the police and Sinbad to seal the demons and manage just to make it through school and a strange homelife.