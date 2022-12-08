Kamikaze Love

Not Available

Every woman dreams of great, romantic sex. The kind that knocks your socks and everything else off. The kind that takes you over completely until there is nothing else and you can't live without it. But be careful what you wish for... You just might get it. Victoria is a beautiful, young woman just beginning to succeed in L.A. as a jewelry designer. Then she meets Jack, a handsome and enormously rich entrepreneur... and her life changes forever. He courts her with a combination of charm and sensuality that she finds irresistible. Everything is better and more intense than she has ever experienced before - the romance, the sex, the orgasms, everything. No matter what he asks, she will do it to please him. She doesn't see herself as a victim. She is a willing co-conspirator. How far will she go? As far as she dares. He continues to push the erotic envelope further and further, plunging Victoria into a world of sexuality that she never dreamed existed. Finally, it gets too much for her. The love affair turns toxic. She tries to leave him but he won't let her go. He can't bear to let her go. And that begins a dark, downward spiral that almost costs Victoria her sanity and her life. She is able to escape by the skin of her teeth and then decides to tell her story as a cautionary tale for other women who have may face this same kind of thrilling but dangerous total sexual possession. Writer/Director: Zalman King, writer/producer of "9 ½ Weeks," writer/director of "Wild Orchid" and the creator of the "Red Shoe Diaries" Showtime television series, is the leading exponent of the sensual/romantic genre. Called "The high priest of erotic filmmaking" by Premier Magazine, King has brought elegant eroticism into the mainstream with his films and television series that appeal as much to women as they do to men.