Kamisama no Karute

Ichito Kurihara is a physician at a small hospital in Nagano Prefecture. The hospital doesn't have enough doctors, which causes Ichito Kurihara to cover many different medical fields. He is always busy. Sometimes, Ichito Kurihara is unable to sleep for 3 days due to his job. Thanks to the support of his wife Haru, Ichito Kurihara is able to carry out his work. One day, the university hospital, where he graduated from, offers a position to Ichito Kurihara. If Ichito Kurihara accepts the job offer, he will be able to spend more time with Haru and he can also learn cutting edge techniques in medicine. Ichito Kurihara also wants to keep his current patients, who were turned away from university hospitals after being told that it was too late for them.