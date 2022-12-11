Kamo, Kyoto e Iku.

Not Available

Ueba Kamo is a career woman who works as a government official at the Ministry of Finance after graduating from Tokyo University. One day, her mother who is the landlady of an old Japanese-style hotel “Ueba-ya” in Kyoto, suddenly passes away, and she has to take over the hotel as a new landlady. It is hard enough for Kamo to take on this total new type of job, but she is also surrounded by tough and intensive employees. She then teams up with a calculating and clever financier named Kinugawa Shuhei who is cold-hearted, and yet somehow lovable, and tries to embark on the reconstruction of the hotel that is deeply in debt.