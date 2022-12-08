Kamo, Kyoto e Iku.

Not Available

An extreme elitist, Ueba Kamo is a Tokyo University graduate and bureaucrat at the Ministry of Finance. Due to her mother’s sudden passing, she is forced to turn herself into an okami, or proprietress at a ryokan (Japanese style hotel). Growing up she had loathed her hometown Kyoto as much as she hated her rare name. Uebaya, the ryokan, is smothered in debt and she cannot imagine letting go of her freedom and success she worked so hard to obtain. In a fever of resentment, she grudgingly takes on the family business, dead set and confident that she would be able to turn the business around in no time. But becoming an okami isn't as easy as she imagined. The ryokan’s reputation plummets and the entire crew of employees begin criticizing her... Trying to escape her critical situation, Kamo is greeted by a shrewd consultant in finance. The crafty man’s name is Kinugawa Shuhei and as they quarrel and try to deceive each other, they find themselves becoming partners. The two set their mission to rebuild the ryokan back to its normal state. What was the relationship between Kamo and her deceased mother? Was the ryokan more important to her than Kamo? Why is Kamo the okami of a ryokan she thought she would never set foot in again? Overcoming the obstacles set in front of her, Kamo gradually becomes attached to her position as okami. Had this been her vocation all along? Don’t miss the breathtaking heart-thumping chronicles of a born-again okami! -- Fuji TV