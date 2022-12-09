Kampf der Realitystars – Schiffbruch am Traumstrand

Not Available

The candidates live for four weeks in a “sala”, an open bamboo hut, on a tropical beach bay on Phuket. In various games they fight for the title “Realitystar 2020” and for a prize of 50,000 euros. In the course of each episode, additional candidates join the candidate field. At the “Hour of Truth”, the followers have the power to elect two of the candidates who have been drafted before them from the show and are protected from being voted out even at their first “Hour of Truth”. The candidates can earn luxury goods, or lose existing ones. In addition, the candidates must regularly assess themselves in different categories.