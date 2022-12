Not Available

The story of the residents of Kampung Pisang who were hit by mysteries and problems. Every week there are "those" who come to disturb the villagers, and surprisingly, everything varies such as toyol, rempit ghosts, werewolves, river ghosts, oil people, zombies, aliens, pocong and most unique Kak Limah ghost! The villagers will be in chaos and they will work together to harmonize their beloved village.