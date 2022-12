Not Available

The story begins when Ashraf Khairi, 28 years old, is the youngest member of the business partner, Mr. and Mrs. Mazlin Rihanna trying joined together with his own cousin, Ainnur Azmi, 25, a village girl on assumptions that do not work and just spend time with poultry in the village. Soul Ashraf began to rebel. He began to formulate strategies to address oneself in the office to protest and postponed his parents wishes.