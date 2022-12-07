Kan Garim Bekef

Not Available

Sitcom brings us week after week in the turbulent world of parent-child relations. Anat, Yair (Nati Kluger and Guy Lowell) and the three boys Yali (8), Omri (12) and Daniel (15) they live somewhere in the suburbs, with a small garden in a large mortgage. Like any family, even while they try to go to school and work, buying on sale at the supermarket, arguing family meals, many of the PlayStation computer TV, trying to maintain an active sex life despite everything. Anat makes a valiant attempt to be "Super Mom" and integrate between the piles of laundry, dishes, homework, transportation, career, hormones and hormones of the adolescent boys of her own. Yair trying to run a business and be a father involved, but actually prefer to sit on the couch or be alone with his wife in bed. Frantically busy with three boys in school, games, girls, fights and eating vast quantities of cereal. In between, they ask fundamental questions about life and the world. Sound familiar? You thought that only with you that way? It's time to look reality in the eye: Here live the fun - a new comic series is a collection of frighteningly familiar situations, on what happens in your house.