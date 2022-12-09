Not Available

Kan Ku Kejar Cinta Kamu

  • Drama

Director

Yusry Abdul Halim

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Global Station Sdn Bhd

A day after being in the homeland, Raiyan accidentally caused her to lose her identity and always be mistaken. Alma set the strategy. Without revealing his status as wife, he hurried and approached Raiyan in silence. When a nobleman named 'Hitler' in the Raqib family knows that Ray is married to Alma but because of his grudge with the family of Alma, Nek Bonda conceals the existence of Alma from Ray. Nek Bonda chose Dilaila to be married to his beloved granddaughter.

Cast

Amyra Rosli
Fendy Bakry
Delimawati

Images