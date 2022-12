Not Available

Kana Kaanum Kaalangal is a series that portrays the adolescent lives of students. The series was launched in October 2006, and aired some 500 episodes. Healthy competition, fights, jealousy, and friendship are common to any student's life, and these form the themes of the show. The sequel to is Kana Kaanum Kalangal Kalloriyin Kadhai which portray the lives of college students. The theme song of the show is a hit, composed by music director Vijay Antony.