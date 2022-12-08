Not Available

The cartoon is set in the Australian bush with the native animal characters being a group of friends. Each character has a unique personality very much like that of Australian kids. There is a constant rivalry between the Gang and a group of feral cats who live in the dump nearby which leads to many conflicts. While retaining a real quirky humorous style, the show continues to express and maintain the sound moral and educational values the Kangaroo Creek Gang concept has always stood for.