Kanojo ga Mimai ni Konai Wake

Not Available

* Based on the game by Lune TeamBitters. Seiji is a permanent part-timer. He has been dating a girl, Ai, for two years and he is now thinking about marrying her. But one day, he has a traffic accident and breaks his leg. Like this, he is hospitalized... "I'll visit you every day," Ai says it with a smile. But their relationship gradually changes after his hospitalization... A real estate broker who hit Seiji. A guy at the same hospital room. A handsome doctor in charge of him. A co-worker at his shop. A nurse who is his ex-girlfriend. Various people cut in on Seiji and Ai's relationship... Will they be able to overcome it and keep their relationship...?