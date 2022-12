Not Available

Due to unavoidable circumstances, Haruomi is freeloading at his relatives', the Orifushi sisters', house. Since that day, his common everyday life has come to a screeching halt. The eldest sister is the gentle and maternal Natsumi. The second is Akina, a bright and cheerful girl for whom a smile is well-suited. The youngest sister is the bratty Mafuyu. The curtain rises on Haruomi's new life in the company of these three beautiful sisters.