Not Available

Kanpai Senshi After V (Cheers! Warriors After Five) is a live-action super sentai parody show which premiered on April 7, 2014. The show follows the Golden Warriors Treasure Five members who battle an evil organization around Akihabara. The comedy-drama picks up "after hours" when the members have a beer after fighting evil all day. The show was shot at the real Nijyu-maru Akihabara sake bar.