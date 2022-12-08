Not Available

This drama is based on the book "Face," written by the popular mystery novelist, Yokoyama Hideo. Unlike the detectives who do the actual work to solve a crime, Hirano Mizuho is not a super-heroine who can solve crimes herself. She approaches victims and tries to help them uncover their real feelings, which are usually locked deep inside their hearts. "Face" remains faithful to the realistic detail of the original novel, while blending in the romance between Mizuho and her colleague, Kosuke Nishijima. By also bringing out the puzzling past of Mizuho in a way that only a drama can, viewers are sure to be kept on the edge of their seats. At times with a gentle look in her eyes, and at other times with eyes blazing with fierce determination, Mizuho tries to uncover the real truth behind each crime, and the criminals involved in them-criminals who had no choice but to commit those crimes.