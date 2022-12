Not Available

The series was recorded based on the novel by Veljko Kovacevic, writer and Spanish fighter, talks about growing dramatically uprising 1941st in Gorski Kotar and the coast. Like the novel, the series rests on the memory of the author, historical witness these events and rich characters whose names have passed into legend and memories. But no good in them, as well as a whole series, see merely a document of an era, but rather artistic transformation of reality ...