Kara no Naka no Kotori

Once, Foster was a young revolutionary. His days were filled money and wine, while his nights were filled with the most beautiful women in Europe. Now, fallen and disgraced, Foster is taken in by a railroad tycoon named Dred Burton. This powerful businessman has some bitter connection to Foster's past, but he still gives the young man a new life. Training high class prostitutes for Mr. Dread, Foster tries to piece together his shattered past and lost love. One by one, girls are added to his household. The clumsy Leese, the eager Aya, the innocent Ren, and the dignified Clair all must submit to Foster's training, and serve Dred's strange ambitions.