Kara no Shoujo

10 years after losing the war, the city of Tokyo is still in the midst of being rebuilt. Within that city, strange recurrent incidents are occurring. Several students from the Sakuraba Private School for Girls have gone missing. Private detective Tokisaka Reito is called in to help with the investigation by childhood friend and former coworker Uozumi Kyozo. One day, Akito receives a strange request from student Kuchiki Toko: "Please find the real me." In the midst of that, yet another Sakuraba student goes missing.