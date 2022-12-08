Kara Para Ask

Not Available

Ömer is a police officer that is dying to find the truth about the possible murder of his fiancée who committed suicide. He signs a deal with the state. He will find the stolen diamonds and will learn the identity of the murderer in return. Elif, who has lost her father in an accident, learns that her perfect father was actually a mafia who laundered money. Now she has to maintain her family and pay for the 2 billion dollar debt of the diamonds. Besides, her sister is in the hands of villains. No matter what, Tayyar is dedicated to get back the diamonds from whoever stole them. Not only Tayyar but also everybody who learns about the existence of the diamonds goes after the dazzling twinkle. In this story some become captivated by this twinkle, some by love, some by the truth, some by their secrets and some by their ambition.