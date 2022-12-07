Karakuri Zoushi Ayatsuri Sakon

Not Available

Born in a Bunraku family, Tachibana Sakon is trained to become a Bunraku puppet master. With a pretty face, timid character and such reliance and dependence on his puppet friend Ukon, no one would expect that he is the one his policewoman aunt Kaoruko would turn to when she faces perfect crimes. With Ukon on his hand, Sakon instantly changes from a timid boy into a careful, quiet, observant, calculating detective. Quite a contrast to Ukon, who is a chatterbox that is much more into popstars and talking to girls. This uncanny pair can see through the criminal`s plots as well as the victim`s mind. As Sakon`s gradfather once said: "Controlling a puppet is reading the heart. You have to put yourself in the shoe of the one you want to portray."