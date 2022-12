Not Available

In the city of Shinjuku, a conflict between a rouge Karas by the name of Eko and the "will of the city" rage in a conflict for dominance. A Karas brought about to fight the rouge has fallen, leaving the city and its inhabitants defenseless. Soon after, Otoha, a comatose patient, is chosen to become a new Karas to face off the rouge Karas Eko to decide the fate of the city and its inhabitants.