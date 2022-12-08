Not Available

Karatefylla is a surprising comedy series about everything happening around and after work. In the comical and absurd skits and stories depicted After work that was supposed to be quiet, but ending with a vomit on the night bus, desperate longing for love and stability, fumbling one night stand, party the night that came off and other things that we can all recognize ourselves or our friends in. being karate full may not always be so fun. For those who are not. But the stories afterwards, those who retold again and again. And for those who look at it festive directly. Schadenfreude should not be underestimated. So buckle. Swallow the moralistic objections. Karatefylla is here and the world learns never be the same again.