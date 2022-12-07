Karei naru Spy

Not Available

To combat an ongoing plague of world wide terror the Japanese government forms an elite group of spies to protect its country. Kyosuke Yoroi (Tomoya Nagase) is a convicted felon, found guilty on 13 counts of committing fraud. He has a special talent for disguises and impersonating other people. Kyosuke is currently serving a 30 year prison sentence. He is then given the option for early release if he becomes part of the elite spy group. There is also a rumor that Mr. Takumi (Akira Emoto), the infamous "don" of a notorious terrorist organization, is plotting to assassinate the prime minister (Toru Tezuka).