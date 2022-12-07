Not Available

Much has happened since Mot i Brøstet: Henry and Elna have moved to Spain, Nils and Trine have moved into the old apartment to Elna, Målfrid moved to Africa and Charles move into a luxury apartment in the fictional Barlind Allé in Frogner, Oslo. Later Elna and Henry starts a restaurant that specializes in Norwegian food, Casa Noruega Elna. Nils and Trine have 4 kids, Huey, Dewey and Louie, triplets and "Little" and Elna Målfrid gets new fiance, Malcolm. This will come back to the movie millennial celebrations. Karl gets his new housing affordable fast daily visits by several of the neighbors, both from time to time. The chairman of the residents' association Ulf Rasch Ludvigsen (Knut Lystad) is fast in place after Charles moved into the building.