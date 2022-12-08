Karma (2015)

Not Available

Fear originates from within. The series 8 individual story arcs will revolve around a hospital, a luxurious mansion, a college professor, a psychologist versus hypnotist, a mysterious elderly, a serial murder case, an old camera lense, and the opening of a new luxurious hotel. All 8 stories will be linked together through one main story. The series was filmed in the style of a movie using ARRI filming equipment, which enhances the visual effects and will absolutely challenge audiences’ courage! Through this frightful, horrific world, the series hopes to bring out the importance of self-reflection and understanding the significance of one’s existence in life.