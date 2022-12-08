Karma's a B*tch!

Not Available

An eye for an eye might leave us all blind, but does that mean we can't get just a little creative when someone does us dirty? In Investigation Discovery's provocative new series ‘Karma’s A B*itch!’, host Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri on HBO's hit series ‘The Sopranos’, guides viewers through a delightfully devious world of unrelenting revenge. From scorned spouses, upset exes, and deadbeat dads, stories of premeditated and meticulously planned plots are packed full of emotional intrigue, tension, drama - and a hefty serving of "what goes around, comes around." Accompanying each story are interstitials of Schirripa conducting his unique man-on-the-street interviews to ask unsuspecting passers by what they would do in the same situation.