Karol: The Pope, The Man is a 2006 TV miniseries chronicling Pope John Paul II's life as pope in flashbacks from October 22, 1978's papal inauguration to his death in 2005 and was directed by Giacomo Battiato. It is the sequel to the 2005 TV miniseries Karol: A Man Who Became Pope, which portrayed John Paul's life before the papacy and ended on October 16, 1978, the day of his papal election.