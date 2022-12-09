Not Available

Racing dreams start early for this high-octane group of aspiring professional drivers. These kart-racing daredevils whiz 70 mph through hairpin turns — while navigating a sport fraught with danger, intense rivalries, and outrageous family drama, both on and off the track. Welcome to Kart Life: the competitive docu-series that mixes high-speed with high-drama, uncovering the intense world of kart-racing kids and their parents in the pits. Watch these families go full throttle in pursuit of the racing holy grail: landing a national ranking and a shot at becoming a professional driver. TV-14