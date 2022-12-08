Not Available

“Karyu no Utage” tells the story of a housewife (Kuroki) from a middle-class household who has tried to raise her son with the belief that putting in great effort will result in even greater results, but his laziness leads to conflict between them. On top of that, he meets a woman over the Internet who is a part-timer like he is, and he later declares that they're going to marry. As the mother faces a widening gap between her ideal and her reality, the story explores the same gap that exists in modern society.